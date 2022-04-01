Fantasy Premier League: £5m . 13 players to add to your FPL squad in GW31 for less than 13

There are 13 FPL bargains for you this Gameweek.

The Premier League is set to return at lunchtime tomorrow after the international break and that means we can all once again open the Fantasy Premier League app and pick our teams for the weekend.

Several big stars are still reeling from injuries – Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be dropped from many people’s fantasy squads, while Jarrod Bowen has also been sidelined for West Ham’s clash with Everton.

With most of the money still spent on players like Mohamed Salah and Joao Cancello, we’ve rounded up 13 cheap options for you that will (hopefully) get you some points this weekend – and on deals for less than £5 million !