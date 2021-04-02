Fantasy Premier League Blank Gameweek 30 FPL Tips: Transfers, Picks And Captaincy Choices | The SportsRush

The league returns in the wake of the international break

After a gruelling and vigorous set of matches in the Premier League, the competition was finally accorded much needed breathing space.

A two week international break gave the league time to reset and clubs to cool off their feet. The league now returns after its hiatus for the forthcoming gameweek 30.

FPL Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Edouard Mendy, 5.2 million

Rising in value over the break, the Chelsea goal-keeper is hot property at the moment given the incredible defensive run the club is on at the moment.

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta, 5.8 million

He’s going to be accompanied by his captain, Cesar Azpilicueta. The defender has been exceptional since being reinstated at the back by new coach Tuchel.

Stuart Dallas, 5.1 million

Things haven’t been the easiest for Leeds United defensively this season but a clash against bottom placed Sheffield United should see the club accrue a cleansheet today.

Lucas Digne, 6.2 million

He comes at a hefty price tag but his affinity to canter up the park paired with his impending matchup with Crystal Palace make him sublime value.

Mid-Fielders

Raphina, 5.7 million

In the form of his life at the moment, the Leeds United man is capable of going of a rampage when he comes across the league’s last placed side.

Mason Mount, 7 million

A goal during his outings with England further alluded towards Mount’s electric form at the moment.

Lucas Moura, 6.6 million

With there being no news on Son’s availability at the moment, Moura could continue to be deployed further up the park. It’s a role he’s thriving in at the moment with him recording an assist for his club the last time around.

Mohamed Salah, 12.4 million

He spearheaded Egypt’s attack during the international break, performances Salah can easily dish out a spitting image of when he comes across a jittery Arsenal backline.

Strikers

Patrick Bamford, 6.7 million

Haven gotten the go ahead to feature today, Bamford will be looking to fill his shoes with the goals against a treacherous opposition.

Harry Kane, 11.6 million

His penalty for England against Poland turned out to be a crucial one as it ensured the English were able to power themselves to a 2-1 win on the day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Although he’s clearly dipped in form, the Everton striker is more than capable of netting against an unsure of itself Crystal Palace defensive setup.

Captaincy Choice

We envisage Bamford piling on the goals to see him feature as our captain.

