Fantasy Premier League Blank Gameweek 31 FPL Tips: Transfers, Picks And Captaincy Choices | The SportsRush

The business end of the league beckons with the final stretch in sight now

This round of matches in the Premier League make for intriguing viewing. With European football slated for next week, the bigwigs in the league are all bound to heavily shuffle around with their playing 11s in a bid to field their strongest teams for the matches next midweek.

FPL Team Picks Gameweek 31

Goal-Keeper

Nick Pope, 5.5 million

He’s been the mainstay of Burnley’s defence, a player who has been spoken in the same breath as some of the finest names in the league this term.

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta, 5.8 million

Ahead of last round of fixtures, the Chelsea captain was one of the most heavily purchased players. And he’ll be maintaining the faith in him this time around as well despite him shipping five goals the last time around.

Matthew Lowton, 4.4 million

Although Burnley have collapsed as a backline off late, we envision them emerging unscathed today when they take on a paper thin attacking unit.

Rob Holding, 4.2 million

The last week has been a horrid time for Arsenal out on the pitch. However, today’s tie against the bottom placed club is just what the side needs to emerge with an elusive cleansheet.

Mid-Fielders

Kevin de Bruyne, 11.9 million

Despite City taking on a crucial Champions League match later next week, we envisage KDB retaining his place in the club’s playing 11.

Mohamed Salah, 12.4 million

He offered Liverpool some kind of solace with his strike against Real Madrid, a goal which took Salah’s tally to an impressive 27 goals this term.

Mason Mount, 7.1 million

Mount is in the form of his life at the moment. He’s a player with confidence coursing through his veins, a midfielder who makes for a must have pick after his strike against Porto.

Diogo Jota, 6.9 million

Given the colossal ramifications for Liverpool from today’s contest, Jota is bound to step out for the club. He scored twice despite coming on as a substitute the last time around, a performance which alluded to his form this season.

Strikers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 7.6 million

Long gone is the Everton striker who was tearing the pitch. We’ll still be opting for his services this time around though owing to Brighton’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Harry Kane, 11.7 million

His goal the last time around opened the scoring for his team, a strike which ensured his team was able to salvage a draw on the day.

Danny Ings, 8.4 million

After being off the boil for way too long, Danny Ings popped up with a goal the last time around, one we see him adding to come this round of matches.

Captaincy Choice

Leeds United are horrid as a backline, a team Kevin de Bruyne should clobber.

FPL League Code: hq3wos

Also Read: Target Liverpool’s Defenders