Fantasy Premier League Blank Gameweek 31 FPL Tips: Transfers, Picks And Captaincy Choices | The SportsRush

This round of matches in the Premier League make for intriguing viewing. With European football slated for next week, the bigwigs in the league are all bound to heavily shuffle around with their playing 11s in a bid to field their strongest teams for the matches next midweek.
FPL Team Picks Gameweek 31
Goal-Keeper
Nick Pope, 5.5 million
He’s been the mainstay of Burnley’s defence, a player who has been spoken in the same breath as some of the finest names in the league this term.
Defenders
Cesar Azpilicueta, 5.8 million
Ahead of last round of fixtures, the Chelsea captain was one of the most heavily purchased players. And he’ll be maintaining the faith in him this time around as well despite him shipping five goals the last time around.
Matthew Lowton, 4.4 million
Although Burnley have collapsed as a backline off late, we envision them emerging unscathed today when they take on a paper thin attacking unit.
Rob Holding, 4.2 million
The last week has been a horrid time for Arsenal out on the pitch. However, today’s tie against the bottom placed club is just what the side needs to emerge with an elusive cleansheet.
Mid-Fielders
Kevin de Bruyne, 11.9 million
Despite City taking on a crucial Champions League match later next week, we envisage KDB retaining his place in the club’s playing 11.
Mohamed Salah, 12.4 million
He offered Liverpool some kind of solace with his strike against Real Madrid, a goal which took Salah’s tally to an impressive 27 goals this term.
Mason Mount, 7.1 million
Mount is in the form of his life at the moment. He’s a player with confidence coursing through his veins, a midfielder who makes for a must have pick after his strike against Porto.
Diogo Jota, 6.9 million
Given the colossal ramifications for Liverpool from today’s contest, Jota is bound to step out for the club. He scored twice despite coming on as a substitute the last time around, a performance which alluded to his form this season.
Strikers
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 7.6 million
Long gone is the Everton striker who was tearing the pitch. We’ll still be opting for his services this time around though owing to Brighton’s defensive vulnerabilities.
Harry Kane, 11.7 million
His goal the last time around opened the scoring for his team, a strike which ensured his team was able to salvage a draw on the day.
Danny Ings, 8.4 million
After being off the boil for way too long, Danny Ings popped up with a goal the last time around, one we see him adding to come this round of matches.
Captaincy Choice
Leeds United are horrid as a backline, a team Kevin de Bruyne should clobber.
