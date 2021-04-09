LATEST

Fantasy Premier League Blank Gameweek 31 FPL Tips: Transfers, Picks And Captaincy Choices | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kevin De Bruyne Contract : Kevin de Bruyne On The Cusp Of Signing New Five Year Deal At Manchester City

The business end of the league beckons with the final stretch in sight now

This round of matches in the Premier League make for intriguing viewing. With European football slated for next week, the bigwigs in the league are all bound to heavily shuffle around with their playing 11s in a bid to field their strongest teams for the matches next midweek.

FPL Team Picks Gameweek 31

Goal-Keeper

Nick Pope, 5.5 million

He’s been the mainstay of Burnley’s defence, a player who has been spoken in the same breath as some of the finest names in the league this term.

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta, 5.8 million

Ahead of last round of fixtures, the Chelsea captain was one of the most heavily purchased players. And he’ll be maintaining the faith in him this time around as well despite him shipping five goals the last time around.

Matthew Lowton, 4.4 million

Although Burnley have collapsed as a backline off late, we envision them emerging unscathed today when they take on a paper thin attacking unit.

Rob Holding, 4.2 million

The last week has been a horrid time for Arsenal out on the pitch. However, today’s tie against the bottom placed club is just what the side needs to emerge with an elusive cleansheet.

Mid-Fielders

Kevin de Bruyne, 11.9 million

Despite City taking on a crucial Champions League match later next week, we envisage KDB retaining his place in the club’s playing 11.

Mohamed Salah, 12.4 million

He offered Liverpool some kind of solace with his strike against Real Madrid, a goal which took Salah’s tally to an impressive 27 goals this term.

Mason Mount, 7.1 million

Mount is in the form of his life at the moment. He’s a player with confidence coursing through his veins, a midfielder who makes for a must have pick after his strike against Porto.

Diogo Jota, 6.9 million

Given the colossal ramifications for Liverpool from today’s contest, Jota is bound to step out for the club. He scored twice despite coming on as a substitute the last time around, a performance which alluded to his form this season.

Strikers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 7.6 million

Long gone is the Everton striker who was tearing the pitch. We’ll still be opting for his services this time around though owing to Brighton’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Harry Kane, 11.7 million

His goal the last time around opened the scoring for his team, a strike which ensured his team was able to salvage a draw on the day.

Danny Ings, 8.4 million

After being off the boil for way too long, Danny Ings popped up with a goal the last time around, one we see him adding to come this round of matches.

Captaincy Choice

Leeds United are horrid as a backline, a team Kevin de Bruyne should clobber.

FPL League Code: hq3wos

Also Read: Target Liverpool’s Defenders

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
802
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
801
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
780
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
756
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
748
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
746
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
693
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
693
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
637
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
635
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top