Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 30 FPL Tips: Five Must Have Picks And Captaincy Picks | The SportsRush

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 30 FPL Tips: Five Must Have Picks And Captaincy Picks

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 30 FPL Tips: Five Must Have Picks And Captaincy Picks

Leeds United’s attacking assets offer exceptional value

After a much needed breather as the Premier League broke off for a couple of weeks, the showpiece league returns this weekend. Round 30 of clashes in the league features some intriguing contests with Arsenal and Liverpool’s encounter set to make for riveting viewing.

However, from a strictly fantasy premier league point of views, its Leeds United’s showdown with Sheffield United which lures FPL managers.

FPL Team Picks

Raphina, 5.7 million

The Leeds United man has been electric off late, pulling off telling performances in attack for the club. And when he squares up against the bottom placed club, we envisage him going berserk and piling on the goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta, 5.8 million

The Chelsea captain has been solid and dependable as ever for the club. He’s flourished under Tuchel’s eye, scoring and pulling off a bevy of cleansheets to see him be inducted in our unit.

Patrick Bamford, 6.7 million

The goals have dried up for him off late but come Sheffield United, we envision Bamford once again fulfilling his designs of spearheading his side’s attack. He’s up against a side which just can’t defend at the moment, a team which should find it improbable to curb Bamford from scoring.

Harry Kane, 11.6 million

With Son unlikely to get the full 90 minutes this time around, Kane makes for sublime value. He’s going to be the beneficiary of all the attacking plays conjured up by his peers and given his goals for England recently, we envision him scoring for Tottenham.

Diogo Jota, 6.7 million

Although Liverpool face a tricky test in Arsenal, we envision them getting past the finishing line. Its down to Arsenal’s vulnerabilities at the back, one Jota can easily capitalise on given the form he’s hit at the moment.

Captaincy Choice

A string of names lured us but none more than Leeds United’s 13 goal man, Patrick Bamford

FPL League Code: hq3wos

Also Read: CL Set To Adopt Swiss Model

