Fantasy XI – Royals vs RCB 13th Match 2022 – Cricket Insights

Apr 5: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 13th Match, Wankhede Stadium
Safe XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vice-capt), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal (capt), Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj
Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal After some dip in form in the first leg of IPL 2021, Yuzvendra Chahal has bounced back, picking up wickets in every single game he played for India and in IPL. He has taken 25 wickets in 16 games – across T20Is and IPL – at an average of 15.20 and an economy of 6.22. Against his old foes Royal Challengers, Chahal will be keen to be at his best.
Vice-captain: Sanju Samson The Royals captain has been at his attacking best in this season, recording scores of 55 (27) and 30 (21)…
