LATEST

Farah Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As She Gets Best Choreography Filmfare Award For Dil Bechara – Tech Miracle

Avatar
By
Posted on
Farah Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As She Gets Best Choreography Filmfare Award For Dil Bechara - Tech Kashif

The Filmfare Awards 2021 had been held on Saturday, March 27 in Mumbai. This was preceded by the Filmfare Technical Awards, the place it was introduced that Farah Khan had recieved an award for Finest Choreography for the title observe of Dil Bechara.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to pen an emotional observe remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred within the movie. “This one s particular.. my seventh @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my solely track with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an distinctive track together with his ease.. bittersweet emotions whereas accepting this in the present day.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I believed im doing u a favour however clearly it was the alternative (sic),” she wrote.

The Dil Bechara title observe, composed and sung by AR Rahman, was shot in a single take. After the track launched, followers flooded social media websites with appreciation for the late actor’s expertise.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, Dil, Bechara was the remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The movie relies on best-selling writer John Inexperienced’s e book of the identical title. Dil Bechara additionally starred Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahil Vaid in lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput handed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x