Farah Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As She Gets Best Choreography Filmfare Award For Dil Bechara – Tech Miracle

The Filmfare Awards 2021 had been held on Saturday, March 27 in Mumbai. This was preceded by the Filmfare Technical Awards, the place it was introduced that Farah Khan had recieved an award for Finest Choreography for the title observe of Dil Bechara.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to pen an emotional observe remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred within the movie. “This one s particular.. my seventh @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my solely track with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an distinctive track together with his ease.. bittersweet emotions whereas accepting this in the present day.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I believed im doing u a favour however clearly it was the alternative (sic),” she wrote.

The Dil Bechara title observe, composed and sung by AR Rahman, was shot in a single take. After the track launched, followers flooded social media websites with appreciation for the late actor’s expertise.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, Dil, Bechara was the remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The movie relies on best-selling writer John Inexperienced’s e book of the identical title. Dil Bechara additionally starred Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahil Vaid in lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput handed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.