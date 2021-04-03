ENTERTAINMENT

Farhan Akhtar recalls World Cup 2011 victory – The Miracle Time

Farhan Akhtar recalls World Cup 2011 victory; fans say- cricket and cinema have ruined the country

It is fitting that Farhan Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni’s photos are shared by Farhan Akhtar on the occasion of the completion of 10 years of this victory for India. In spite of this, they are hilarious reactions of their fans.

On this day 10 years ago the Indian cricket team won their first World Cup, so we celebrate by sending the hashtag #10YearsOf2011WC. This was a spectacular victory and Yuvraj Singh was among the many players who contributed to this win.

MS.Dhoni was also an important contributor to this victory. Moreover, his victory fulfilled the dream that Sachin Tendulkar had of winning a Cricket World Cup.

Farhan Akhtar recalls World Cup 2011 victory

A Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has reminisced about the nostalgic memories associated with the completion of ten years since the victory of India.

A picture of Farhan Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni is shared online. However, these photos are very funny reactions of fans.

Farhan Akhtar shared the photo, writing, “For me, this is the highest honor. I am a force not afraid to be outnumbered by his opponents. Man of the team What a wonderful day it was !!! # 10YearsOf2011WC. ‘ Dhoni was Fine’s man of the match.

Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series. He has used the man of the team for Sachin Tendulkar.

It is safe to say that Farhan Akhtar’s fans are unable to contain their excitement about this tweet. A lot of fans were missing Gautam Gambhir in these photos, while others have been asking Farhan Akhtar about the third season of his film Don.

A fan of the show has at the same time writing, ‘Cricket and cinema have ruined this country. Some people are walking at the behest of politicians.

You have to say something to the farmers, Farhan Sahab …’ One fan says, ‘Ten years have only made it worse. think of it … come back in the direction.’ Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 2’ was released only in 2011.

