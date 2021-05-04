Farhan Akhtar’s ‘storm’ postpone once again

All of you are going to see Farhan Akhtar in the sports drama film Tofan soon. Now, under recent information, it has been decided to postpone the release of the film keeping in mind the corona virus epidemic. In fact, the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra-directed Hurricane was to be aired on Amazon Prime Video, but will no longer do so. Now its release has been extended.

The film’s producers say, “Keeping in mind the current state of the recent pandemic, the release of the storm has been postponed, ensuring the safety of all.” The film will not come until everything is back to normal ”. Recently Excel Entertainment and RoMP Pictures released important statements on their social media today. In the statement, the makers have also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

You can see that the statement released reads: “The situation in India is very bad due to Corona virus. On behalf of Excel Entertainment and ROM Pictures, we are praying for all those who are in the grip of the epidemic. In these difficult times, for us. ” The focus is on the epidemic and protecting and helping the family and society of those who work for us. In that case, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Storm. ”

By the way, let us also tell you that in 2019 the film Storm was announced. The film was scheduled to release in 2020, but it did not happen due to Kovid. Then the makers of the film decided to release it on Amazon Prime on 21 May, although it has now been postponed again.