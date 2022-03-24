farmers: E-kyc For Pm Kisan Yojana Must By Mar 25 | Noida News

NOIDA: The district administration has set March 25 as the deadline to update e-KYC on the PM Kisan portal for farmers who have registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a government scheme through which small and marginal farmers will get a minimum of Rs 6,000. See you every year. income support.

Officials informed that a new link for Aadhaar verification is available at pmkisan.gov.in. Farmers will also receive a one-time password (OTP) on their registered mobile numbers for verification. In case the verification is not completed by March 25, the farmers will not get their benefits for the month.

Read Full News