Farmers protesting Khattar’s visit clash with cops, several injured | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

CHANDIGARH: Farmers and police clashed during a protest against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar ’s visit to Rohtak on Saturday. To prevent the situation from worsening, the CM’s helicopter landed at an alternative location. There were injured people on both sides, including an elderly farmer and a police officer. Police were yet to register an FIR in connection with the violence.

Before the clash, farmers — who have been protesting against BJP-JJP coalition politicians in the state over the Centre’s three farm laws — had gathered outside the campus of Baba Mastnath University on learning that Khattar was coming to the town to attend a prayer meeting in the memory of the deceased father of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma. His helicopter was scheduled to land at the university.

Police had set up a three-layer security cordon around the university campus to thwart any law and order problem, but farmers tried to break the barricades and a clash followed in which the farmers pelted stones and the police retaliated with a lathicharge.

Earlier, Rohtak SP Rahul Kumar and ADGP Sandeep Khirwar attempted to pacify the protesters. SP Sharma claimed that police did not use any force. He accused some among the protesters of pelting stones and injuring police officers and protesters both.

Congress politician and former MLA Krishan Moorti Hooda condemned the incident, describing it as an outcome of government and police action on farmers. “The government itself is provoking farmers,” said Hooda.

(with agency inputs)