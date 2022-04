It was no coincidence that Boerenbond chose Scheldeprijs to express his dissatisfaction with the nitrogen agreement. “We are campaigning for all the Flemish Spring Classics,” says Boerenbond’s Hans de Schutter, “because they all pass through the Flemish countryside, a large part of which is managed by farmers. In addition, the race is also a Tough craft, with nets. And get up. We know that as farmers too. But now we feel like we’re being forced to fall.”