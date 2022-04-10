Farmers urged to adopt ridge seeding for sowing paddy : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

For conservation of falling ground water level, Divisional Commissioner Chandra Gaind today urged all the farmers of the state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the traditional method of flood. He said that this would not only save lakhs of liters of water, but would also help in increasing the yield and reducing cost.

He said this while participating in the district level awareness camp organized in the office of Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana today. He was accompanied by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Prime Minister Award winning progressive farmer Surjit Singh Sadhugarh, who is successfully using…