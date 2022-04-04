Faro and Ameghino, for a spot in the top category

The promotion will be played at the Municipal Stadium this afternoon, in a high-voltage duel with two performers who want to play in the 2022 season in Category “A” organized by the Football League. The match between Ferrocarril del Estado and Florentino Ameghino will begin at 3:00 PM and will be headed by Raul Brizuela. There is no playing advantage for both, in the case of equality it is defined by penalties.