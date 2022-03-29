Fashion after the Oscars 2022 party: Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and more

Check out the standout looks from this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

2022 Oscar Shown a lot of respectable and unexpected moments. It was also filled with lots of new fashions.

except all red carpet styleThe annual event was followed by the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, which brought out even more stunning looks.

From Jessica Chastain’s gorgeous Gucci gown to Kim Kardashian’s blue Balenciaga moment, there was a lot we’ll never forget.

Jessica Chastain

The Oscar award winner wore a beautiful…