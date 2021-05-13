Fashion: For the handsome look, the cricketer’s awesome biryed style, see photos

Captain Virat Kohli of the Indian cricket team is known for his style and fitness. Virat is very famous among the youth for his game as well as his beard look. Virat is a fashion icon for youngsters with his hairstyle and bearded look.

The long stubble bear style is also one of these. To follow this beard style, you have to thicken your beard. This style is good on boys who have long beards and thick. If you have a long and thick beard, then this beard style will look very good on you.



Virat Kohli’s Beard style is very popular among young boys. The edge of this beard is very sharp. This beard style is perfect for formal outfits. Ducktail beard is very much in trend these days. Youth are very fond of this style.