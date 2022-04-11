‘Fast and Furious’ gets a new member in the family Brie Larson

Talk about a new acting vehicle!

Brie LarsonOscar-winning actress and interstellar component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join fast and furious According to the main driver of the property franchise, Vin Diesel, The actor and producer made the announcement late Saturday night via Instagram.

His caption read: “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel climbing over my shoulder you say to yourself ‘she’s captain marvel’ clearly there’s love and laughter in this image. however you who No see, she is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and wonderful she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her wit… her Oscar, haha ​​this intense soul Which will add something you might not have expected but crave…