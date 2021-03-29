Fastest Pit Stop F1 2021 : Max Verstappen and Red Bull start Formula 2021 season with one of the Fastest pit stops | The SportsRush

Fastest pit stop F1 2021: Max Verstappen lost his battle against Lewis Hamilton but his team pulled an incredible feat which boosted chances.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were amidst the biggest battles of this year, and in the end, the seven-time world champion pulled the rabbit out of his hat, when all the odds was against him.

However, Red Bull was extremely close in bagging the race, a lap more, and it would have been their day, but one of the reasons behind their fantastic performance was their pit stop crew.

Red Bull is known for pulling some insane pitstops and that is what happened in Bahrain, as they made Verstappen’s second pit-stop in less than 1.9 seconds, which brought him quickly back on the track, keeping him at Hamilton’s toes.

Something which you rarely get to see; however, Verstappen would be extremely disappointed with himself as he got himself at the P1, but track limits compelled him to give Hamilton’s place back, and from there the Briton was unstoppable.

Fastest pit stop F1 2021: Top 5 pitstops of all time

As you can see, Red Bull is the boss in this criteria if not in the constructors’ battle. And on top of that Verstappen’s team is insanely good, as they have pulled top 3 pitstops out of the 5.

Red Bull is now so good in this that they are breaking their own records now, as Pierre Gasly’s record has been demoted to fourth after the race in Bahrain, making the latter the third-fastest pitstop in the history of F1.

Nevertheless, such efficient pitstops would be motivating for the driver and the team, as this sport differentiates the result within split seconds.