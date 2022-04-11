Fatal accident of a BlaBlacar bus in Belgium

The driver of a French coach BlaBlaCar, whose crash on Sunday killed two people and seriously injured five in the north of Belgium, was arrested after testing positive for narcotics, according to the Antwerp prosecutor’s office. Went.

driver arrested

The driver of a French coach BlaBlaCar, whose crash on Sunday killed two people and seriously injured five in the north of Belgium, was arrested after testing positive for narcotics, according to the Antwerp prosecutor’s office. Went.

(AFP) – The driver, a 35-year-old Frenchman who was tested for saliva, is currently being questioned and his license has been revoked, according to prosecutors cited by the Belaga agency.