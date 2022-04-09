Father of Kartik Vasudev who was shot in Canada

A 21-year-old Indian student has been shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station here in Canada while he was on his way to work, police said. The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

The homicide squad of the Toronto Police Service has taken over the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time, as well as any drivers or businesses that have camera footage, the police said.

