Father Ted creator Graham Linehan breaks down in tears over trans attacks

Father Ted, the creator of the comedy series, cried as he claimed that trans activists had paid the price for his family and their marriage before announcing that he was ‘completely annulled’.

BAFTA-winning author Graham Linehan, whose credits include The IT Crowd, gave a rare interview on a late night BBC talk show in which he said that his outspoken views have seen his career fall apart.

The 53-year-old cried ‘he took everything from me’ while talking to 5 Live’s Stephen Nolan. ‘They took my family.’

‘Before, I was just writing comedies and playing board games and being silly on the internet.

‘And then I just said, “No, wait a second, stop calling these women TERFs, stop abusing them. Let them speak” – and for that they destroyed me.’