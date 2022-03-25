LATEST

‘Father Ted’ musical axed following Graham Linehan’s controversial views

plans for Pope TedoMusic Based on the 90s Sitcom Father Ted The ax has reportedly been axed after constant conflict between the program’s producer, Graham Linehan, and trans-rights activists.

In an interview with the BBC’s Stephen Nolan on Match 24 (as reported giggle), the author describes how his career has come to an end and how he has lost his family over an argument that has “consumed his life”.

“My basic condition was that ted The music was too big to fail,” Linen said. “I just thought, If they come after this, it will be cool because then people will see how crazy it is, how absurd and how censored, how anti-female. How gay is this movement.”

Linehan continued to say that the producers “rolled down” the campaigners’ demands and…

