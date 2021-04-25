ENTERTAINMENT

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the pain of toxic relationship, said- when you are financially dependent on your husband …

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Sheikh is within the lakat dialogue on ‘Ajeeb Dastaan’, which was not too long ago launched on Netflix. On this net sequence, she appeared alongside actor Sheikh Jaideep Ahlawat. Nonetheless, Fatima is now within the information about her private life.

Throughout an interview, the actress has stated one thing about her earlier relationship, which everyone seems to be stunned to know. In line with Fatima, she has ever been in a poisonous relationship.

Fatima in poisonous relationship

Speaking to Bollywood Life, he stated, “I used to be additionally in a poisonous relationship. It is vitally tough. We are saying that we’ll do it, we are going to do it, however, when you’re in a relationship with somebody, then it is vitally obscure what to do and what to not do. Particularly when you’re financially dependent in your husband. ”

Jaya Prada revealed – How did Dharmendra really feel within the romantic scene? Shatrughan Sinha stated to be stingy

I am not like ‘pinky’

Speaking in regards to the movie ‘Ludo’, Fatima stated that she is totally totally different from the character of Pinky performed in ‘Ludo’. She says that I won’t even seem like the character Pinky performed on this movie. Docile lady If somebody does such a factor with me, I slap two. ‘

Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu ‘She-Man’, aggravated followers

Character of ‘Pinky’

Truly, Fatima has stated this whereas answering a query associated to her character within the movie ‘Ludo’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Fatima was seen reverse Rajkummar Rao in ‘Ludo’. On this movie she performed Rajkumar’s ex girlfriend Pinky, who was a married girl. Pinky’s character within the movie was quite simple who loves her husband and son very a lot.

Hina Khan did the primary submit after her father’s loss of life, stated this to the followers

Such is the story of the movie

The story of this movie exhibits that Pinky first falls in love with another person however will get married to another person. Nonetheless, Pinky forgets her first and lives very effectively together with her husband. Pinky additionally has a toddler. Pinky loves her husband and baby very a lot. Her husband isn’t honest to Pinky. As a result of he has an affair with many ladies. In the meantime, Pinky’s husband is accused of a homicide and is imprisoned. Nonetheless, regardless of her husband’s affair, Pinky tries to free her husband.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top