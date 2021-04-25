Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the pain of toxic relationship, said- when you are financially dependent on your husband …

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Sheikh is within the lakat dialogue on ‘Ajeeb Dastaan’, which was not too long ago launched on Netflix. On this net sequence, she appeared alongside actor Sheikh Jaideep Ahlawat. Nonetheless, Fatima is now within the information about her private life.

Throughout an interview, the actress has stated one thing about her earlier relationship, which everyone seems to be stunned to know. In line with Fatima, she has ever been in a poisonous relationship.

Fatima in poisonous relationship

Speaking to Bollywood Life, he stated, “I used to be additionally in a poisonous relationship. It is vitally tough. We are saying that we’ll do it, we are going to do it, however, when you’re in a relationship with somebody, then it is vitally obscure what to do and what to not do. Particularly when you’re financially dependent in your husband. ”

I am not like ‘pinky’

Speaking in regards to the movie ‘Ludo’, Fatima stated that she is totally totally different from the character of Pinky performed in ‘Ludo’. She says that I won’t even seem like the character Pinky performed on this movie. Docile lady If somebody does such a factor with me, I slap two. ‘

Character of ‘Pinky’

Truly, Fatima has stated this whereas answering a query associated to her character within the movie ‘Ludo’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Fatima was seen reverse Rajkummar Rao in ‘Ludo’. On this movie she performed Rajkumar’s ex girlfriend Pinky, who was a married girl. Pinky’s character within the movie was quite simple who loves her husband and son very a lot.

Such is the story of the movie

The story of this movie exhibits that Pinky first falls in love with another person however will get married to another person. Nonetheless, Pinky forgets her first and lives very effectively together with her husband. Pinky additionally has a toddler. Pinky loves her husband and baby very a lot. Her husband isn’t honest to Pinky. As a result of he has an affair with many ladies. In the meantime, Pinky’s husband is accused of a homicide and is imprisoned. Nonetheless, regardless of her husband’s affair, Pinky tries to free her husband.