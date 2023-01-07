- Fattouh challenges Mortada Mansour and misses the training session of ZamalekKoora
- The Football Association is considering making a fiery decision towards Mortada MansourFootball 365
- The president of Zamalek accuses the two teams of using drugsSaudi Sport newspaper
- Mortada announces asylum to FIFA: Either a rematch of the Interior Ministry… or we will be awarded the victoryKoora
- Does Ahmed Fattouh have the right to terminate his contract with Zamalek? .. The list answersFootball 365
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Fattouh challenges Mortada Mansour and misses the training session of Zamalek – Kuwoura
By
Posted on