ENTERTAINMENT

FAU-G App Download – FAU-G APK Download Will Be Available Online Soon

Posted on
The most popular, highest-rated, online multiplayer game – PUBG was recently banned in India by the Indian government as the app is linked to China and the app also violates Indian security guidelines.

As we know that users of India are very disappointed after the ban. Both players and high-level streaming players are exploring alternatives to play. However, the Indian government has come up with an Indian version of the pub called “FAU-G”. See below for more information about the game and how to download it to your devices.

Release date FAU-G

Fearless and United-Guards (FAU-G), announced by Gorai CEO Vishal Gondal, will soon be available in India. According to reports, there is no official date for the release of the game. Read more about the release of FAU-G here.

FAU-G Launch

Vishal Gondal co-launched the name of the game with Akshay Kumar and released the poster of the game on social media on September 4, 2020. Akshay Kumar said on Twitter that he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-defense movement, he wants multiplayer. Ongoing. Action game called FAU-G. He also said that fame is not only for the purpose of entertainment, but it helps the users to know more about the soldiers and the sacrifices they have made for India.

Indian version of PUBG: FAU-G release date, features, developer and download

Download FAU-G game

Once completed the game FAU-G will be available for download and will be released on the Play Store for Android users, the App Store for iOS users. As mentioned earlier, we still cannot say the exact release date of the game.

FAU-G Game Trailer

The trailer of the FAU-G game has not yet been released. Nonetheless, there is no official trailer for the game, and all other current trailers are fanbase and not original.

FAU-G Game Download App

Once the game is launched and the FAU-G application is created, the app file for the game will also be released online. But you need to check whether the app file is safe for your device before installing.

