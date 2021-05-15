LATEST

Fauquier track star Stephanie Robson selects Texas Tech – Fauquier Times

Stephanie Robson has fulfilled a dream.

Last Saturday, the Fauquier High senior track star signed with Texas Tech University in a ceremony at the school.

The Red Raiders’ women’s track and field program is ranked eighth among NCAA Division I programs, as voted by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Texas Tech is a member of the Big 12 Conference. Located in Lubbock, the school has an enrollment of more than 36,500 students.

“It feels very good to have accomplished an amazing goal and dream I’ve had since I was a little girl,” Robson said of her decision, acknowledging the pressure of the recruiting process wasn’t always enjoyable.

Robson said the U.S. Naval Academy, Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina were her other finalists, but she also mulled other offers seriously as the field began to narrow from almost two dozen interested schools. 

She applied to and was accepted by the 12 schools that composed her top tier. In addition to her four finalists, that list included East Carolina, George Mason, Northern Colorado, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and UNC-Wilmington.

“I think what made the decision so difficult was getting that gut feeling and confidence in the all-around program,” she said. “I had a lot of schools that filled one or two of the bubbles, but then Texas Tech filled all three of the bubbles, and it was a no brainer,” she said.

Robson began receiving widespread attention from college coaches after she posted the nation’s top scholastic indoor triple jump of 40 feet, 8.5 inches at the 757 Showdown in Virginia Beach.

Robson later played a large role in Fauquier’s first-ever state indoor track championship in 2021. She won the Class 4 triple jump (39-4.5), long jump (17-9.5)  and high jump (5-2) in the one-day meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

She said she will concentrate on the triple and long jumps, but she said the Red Raider coaches also may try her in a multi-skill  event such as the heptathlon due to her flexibility. During her high school career, Robson also has competed in the pole vault, hurdles and several running events.

“We will play with it when I get there,” Robson said, adding she is unsure of a possible academic major. She also is a member of this spring’s Fauquier outdoor track team.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
72
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Telly Updates Telly Updates
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top