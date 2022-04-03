Favorites to reclaim title after Carter-Vickers winner at Celtic firm Rangers

rangers 1 celtic 2

A deadly silence seemed to descend over Ibrox throughout: the realization that nothing had happened from the efforts of one season, that the title he had spent a decade craving and coveting, and finally claiming that everything was his. Got lost in understanding. Celtic are six points clear in the Scottish Premiership, after showing exceptional maturity and resilience in the most hostile settings. And when their 700 fans celebrated in their cramped little corner of the Ibrox, they knew it was game over.

Tom Rojic and Cameron Carter-Vickers scored for goals, but Celtic were at the other end of the pitch.