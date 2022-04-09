FAVV Arlon . Withdrew permission from Ferrero factory

Salmonella infection has been found in eight countries among children who ate Kinder chocolates and shockbones. More than 100 cases certainly have a link with the Ferrero factory in Arlon. The reason is a clogged filter, the company confirms. Today, the FASFC announced that it is withdrawing the authorization of the Ferrero factory in question.

Since the beginning of this year, 134 cases of salmonella contamination have been identified in seven European countries and the United Kingdom, linked to the Ferrero plant in Arlon in the province of Luxembourg. This link has been proven in 105 cases, and nutrition authorities have not yet confirmed it in 26 Belgian cases. The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) and the European Institutes of Health (ECDC) said it was “characterized by an unusually high percentage of hospitalized children, some with severe clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhea.” The…