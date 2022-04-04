FAVV Recalls Kinder Surprise After Salmonella Outbreak

The Federal Food Agency (FAVV) has called for the closure of five products of the Ferrero brand. These include the Kinder Surprise and Kinder Mini Eggs. These chocolate products are very popular, especially now that Easter is approaching. But they have been linked to outbreaks of salmonella in Europe.

It is related to the following products that were produced at Ferrero in Arlon: Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x20g with expiry date between 11/07/22 and 7/10/22, -Kinder Surprise Maxi with expiry date 10/08/22 22 and is between. Scoco-Bones with an expiration date between 10/09/22, 10/08/22 and 10/09/22 and Kinder Mini Eggs with an expiration date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22. Consumers in possession of these products are urged not to consume the products.

These products are popular with young children. With Easter approaching, the FASFC requests that parents and teachers check whether they…