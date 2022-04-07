FBI arrests 2 people in DC for impersonating federal officers; 4 Secret Service Agents Laid On Vacation Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – The FBI arrested two men in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating Homeland Security agents for more than two years, giving expensive gifts to federal agents in D.C., providing them with apartments and a weapon for secret Arrested for offering to buy. Service agent assigned to First Lady Jill Biden, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that Ariane Taherzadeh and Haider Ali allegedly provided “rent-free apartments” that are estimated to cost a DHS employee and US Secret Service members more than $40,000 annually, all while disguised as federal agents. wear.

As of Monday, four Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The affidavit details substantial gifts allegedly given by the two defendants…