FBI arrests 2 people in DC for impersonating federal officers; 4 Secret Service agents put on leave

The affidavit states that Ariane Taherzadeh and Haider Ali allegedly provided “rent-free apartments” that are estimated to cost a DHS employee and U.S. Secret Service members more than $40,000 annually, all while disguised as federal agents. wear.

As of Monday, four Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The affidavit details substantial gifts allegedly made by the two defendants to federal agents.

According to the document, Tehrzadeh allegedly provided a “rent-free penthouse apartment” for a year at a cost of approximately $40,200 to a Secret Service agent assigned to guard the White House complex.