FC Barcelona won at the ground of Levante, last in the standings. In a match in which the Barcelona men had to unilaterally improve the situation and Levante received at least three penalties, there was a score of 2–3 on the board in the end. It was Luc de Jong who redeemed the club from Barcelona with the decisive goal in the 92nd (!) minute.
The Valencia club took the lead after 52 minutes after the first half was in vain. Levante also received a penalty for doubling the score, but Marty missed. After some time Levante got a lid on her nose. First Aubameyang equalized for the visitors and four minutes later top talent Pedri gave Barcelona the lead.
It became a…
