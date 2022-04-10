FC Barcelona vs Levante: Live Stream, Start Time, TV, How To Watch La Liga?

Barcelona’s chances of first-place catching Real Madrid are minimal, regardless of what happens on Sunday, but if Barca can’t take care of a trade against lowly Levante, they will be nearly impossible. Currently in third place, a win on Sunday would allow them to pull up with Sevilla in second as well.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Levante (La Liga)

What time does the match start? Where can I watch it on TV? – Sunday’s match will begin at 3 p.m. ET for US viewers, however, the match will not be broadcast on traditional TV channels for US viewers. Instead, the match will be broadcast via ESPN+which can be accessed through