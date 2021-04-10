FC!! Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live El Clasico Free Stream 2021 Coverage – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

FC!! Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live El Clasico Free Stream 2021 Coverage

FC!! Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live El Clasico Free Stream 2021 Coverage

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming FREE and expected XIs as Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a tantalising El Clasico in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: The Classic 2021 prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds.

El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is the greatest rivalry in world football, and if you cannot watch the exciting action on your television, there will be live streams available for those who don’t want to miss the match.

El Clasico date kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium is undergoing renovation works, so Real's reserve stadium is serving as their home base given no fans can attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium is undergoing renovation works, so Real’s reserve stadium is serving as their home base given no fans can attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK viewers will be able to watch El Clasico on TV and live stream online on LaLigaTV, available from £6.99 a month via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is still out with a calf problem along with Dani Carvajal, but Eden Hazard could return – most likely as a sub.

As for Barca, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are doubts but should feature, while Philipp Coutinho and Ansu Fati are both out.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is still out with a calf problem along with Dani Carvajal, but Eden Hazard could return – most likely as a sub.

As for Barca, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are doubts but should feature, while Philipp Coutinho and Ansu Fati are both out.Cristiano Ronaldo has just one goal from the penalty spot in his career versus Barcelona as a Real Madrid player, and he will be counted on to lead the Los Blancos attack on Saturday.

His ability to be effective on the counter attack with his speed and dribbling skills, as well as his free kick talents, make Ronaldo a very challenging player to defend.

With Madrid needing one goal to set the all-time record for most goals scored in a single season by a La Liga club, expect Ronaldo to give a great performance and get on the goal sheet for Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Real XI: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Barcelona XI: ter Stegen; Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

After he couldn’t score against English side Chelsea last week in the Champions League semifinal first leg, Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi will be looking to get his game into high gear against Madrid.

Messi has a fantastic goal record against Madrid and does very well against them late in the season. Last year, he scored two goals in the Champions League semifinal match between the two clubs in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

With so much at stake, both teams will fancy their chances of exposing defensive weaknesses. Real exploited a static Liverpool defence in midweek and Barca will have to be wary of pace in behind on the flanks, while Los Blancos will, as ever, have to find a way to stop the genius that is Messi. Expect goals.

About The Real Madrid vs Barcelona game

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona resume their bitter rivalry in what promises to be one of the biggest El Clasico battles in years.

The Spanish title race is tight with nine games to go: Atletico Madrid sit top on 66 points, with Ronald Koeman’s Barca a point behind in second and Zinedine Zidane’s Real just three off Diego Simeone’s leaders in third. LaLiga glory seemed beyond Real and Barca earlier this season, but Atletico’s inability to close things out has allowed the two Clasico rivals to hunt them down.

