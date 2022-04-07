FC Barcelona XI vs Frankfurt: Starting lineup for Europa League game, team news and latest injury confirmation

Following La Liga’s major victories over Real Madrid and Sevilla, the Catalans travel to Germany for the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Alves started at Camp Nou on Saturday, but the veteran was absent for European matches as he did not register for the competition.

Sergio Dest is not fit to provide cover for the Brazilian due to a hamstring complaint, which has left Ronald Araujo widely out.

Luuk de Jong misses the game after he tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend, while Anu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umeti will be sidelined by injuries.

Barca boss Xavi has chosen to rotate his lineup and bring in Adama Traore in place of in-form Ousmane Dembele.

Probable Barcelona XI:,