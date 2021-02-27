FCI Jobs »SARKARI Results

Post Name: Assistant General Manager AGM and Medical Officer Vacancy at 89 posts. Brief Information: Food Corporation of India has released the latest notification Advt No- 1/2021 for FCI Recruitment 2021 of Assistant General Manager AGM and Medical Officer Vacancy on 89 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website fci.gov.in by 31/03/2021. FCI Jobs … Read more “
Name of post: Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering, Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-II and III. Short notice: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a latest notification for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering, Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-II and III Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply online through update Soon. FCI various… Read more “