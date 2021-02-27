FCI Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for AGM and MO 89 Posts

LATEST

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant General Manager AGM and Medical Officer Vacancy at 89 posts.
brief information: Food Corporation of India Has issued Latest notification For Advt No- 1/2021 FCI recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant General Manager AGM and Medical Officer Vacancy On 89 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website fci.gov.in 31/03/2021.

Those candidates are interested in the following Food Corporation of India 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria FCI notification Apply online before FCI AGM Jobs 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the FCI. Other details of FCI online 2021 age limit, educational qualification, FCI MO Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and AGM and MO Jobs at FCI How to apply are given below.

Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Graduation from a recognized board / university / institute, passed MBBS or equivalent.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 01/03/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 31/03/2021.
Application fee

  • General / OBC / EWS Candidate Application Fee Rupee. 1000 / – Rs.
  • No fee for SC / ST candidates.
pay scale

  • Assistant General Manager AGM and Medical Officer Post Salary Rupee. 50000-180000 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 30 years.
Selection Process

  • Written exam.
  • Interview.
  • Document verification.
  • medical test
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
FCI Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 89 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
