FCS Spring Football Predictions For Every Game: Saturday, April 3

FCS spring college football predictions for every game, schedule, scoreboard, and lines.

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 1

East Central at Tarleton State

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: Tarleton All-Access

What Will Happen: Tarleton State (5-2) has had a fun run as an FCS newbie with a good offense and fun passing game that’s going to roll in its season finale. through an East Central (1-0) team that doesn’t have a huge passing game, but should run well enough to have a few nice drives.

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Prediction: Tarleton State 48, East Central 20

Final Score: COMING

Sam Houston State at Northwestern State

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: It’s the best vs the worse as Southland leader Sam Houston State (3-0) will roll against a Northwestern State (0-4) team that can’t move the chains and can’t keep drives going. SHSU’s passing game will put this away immediately.

Line: Sam Houston State -25.5, rpm: 66.5

Prediction: Sam Houston State 47, Northwestern State 17

Final Score: COMING

Friday, April 2

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, April 3

Albany at Delaware

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Bucknell at Lehigh

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

James Madison at Richmond

Time: 12:) 0 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Villanova at Maine

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Citadel at Wofford

Time: 1:00 PM ET, TV: ESPN3

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Delaware State at Howard

Time: 1:00 PM ET, TV: ESPN3

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Monmouth at Gardner-Webb

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

New Hampshire at Rhode Island

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Nicholls at McNeese

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Presbyterian at Stetson

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Robert Morris at Kennesaw State

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

ETSU vs VMI

Time: 1:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

SE Missouri at UT Martin

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

SC State at Alabama State

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV WBMM

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Valparaiso at Drake

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: Bulldog Vision

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Time: 2:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Davidson at San Diego

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: WCCSports.com

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Morehead State at Butler

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: YouTube

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Murray State at Austin Peay

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Furman at Mercer

Time: 3:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: XX

Line: , o / u:

Prediction: X

Final Score: COMING

Colgate at Fordham

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

UAPB at Mississippi Valley State

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Weber State at Southern Utah

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Southern at Jackson State

Time: 5:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Idaho at Idaho State

Time: 6:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Lamar at SE Louisiana

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING

Youngstown State at Western Illinois

Time: 8:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN +

What Will Happen: Coming

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Final Score: COMING