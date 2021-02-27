FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboards, TV programs, game previews and game times.
SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, O / U: 6-6
Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
South in the state of alabama
Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Row: Southern-7, O / U: 51.5
final score: South 24, Alabama State 21
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday
Howard in Delaware State
12:00 ESPN3
Row: Howard-2.5, O / U: 50.5
Northern Iowa in the state of Youngistan
12:00 ESPN +
Row: Northern Iowa-7, O / U: 38.5
Robert Morris in James Madison
12:00 Flowfootball
Row: James Madison-38.5, O / U: 54.5
Wofford in Chattanooga
12:00 ESPN +
Row: Wafford-4, O / U: 44.5
Missouri State in Western Illinois
1:00 ESPN +
Line: Missouri State-6, O / U: 49.5
North Dakota State in Southern Illinois
1:00 ESPN +
Line: North Dakota State-16.5, O / U: 44.5
Small in kennessa state
At 1:00
Line: No line O / U: No line
South Dakota in Illinois State
1:00 ESPN +
Row: Illinois State-6, O / U: 48.5
North Dakota State in North Dakota
1:00 ESPN +
Line: South Dakota State-9.5, O / U: 47.5
Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Texas Southern
1:00 UAPB Sports Network
Row: Arkansas-Pine Bluff-15.5, O / U: Coming
UIW in McNeese
1:00 ESPN
Line: McNeese-11.5, O / U: 56.5
West Carolina at Samford
1:00 ESPN +
Line: Samford-15.5, RPM: 58.5
Furman in VMI
1:30 ESPN +
Row: Decree-21, O / U: 63
Dixie State in Tarult State
3:00 ESPN +
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming
Elon on Gardner-Webb
3:00 ESPN +
Row: Elon-18, O / U: 51
Northern Utah in Northern Arizona
3:00 Pluto
Row: Northern Arizona-7, O / U: 61.5
Citadel in Mercer
3:30 ESPN +
Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5
Nicholas Lamar
4:00 ESPN +
Row: Nicholas-22, O / U: 54.5
Eastern Washington in Idaho
6:05 Pluto
Line: Eastern Washington-5, O / U: 62.5
Sam Houston in SE Louisiana
7:00 ESPN +
Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
SEMO in Eastern Illinois
3:00 ESPN +
Row: SEMO-13, rpm: 49.5
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay
3:00 ESPN +
Line: Austin PY-15, O / U: 57.5
UT Martin in Murray State
3:00 ESPN +
Line: UT Martin-7, O / U: 51.5
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
4:00 ESPN +
Line: Jacksonville State-14, O / U: 54.5