LATEST

FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

Posted on
FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboards, TV programs, game previews and game times.

How are the pics so far?
SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, O / U: 6-6

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews
– 5 Best Predictions ATS: FCS Football Week 2

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

South in the state of alabama

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Row: Southern-7, O / U: 51.5
final score: South 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday

Howard in Delaware State

12:00 ESPN3
Row: Howard-2.5, O / U: 50.5

Northern Iowa in the state of Youngistan

12:00 ESPN +
Row: Northern Iowa-7, O / U: 38.5

Robert Morris in James Madison

12:00 Flowfootball
Row: James Madison-38.5, O / U: 54.5

Wofford in Chattanooga

12:00 ESPN +
Row: Wafford-4, O / U: 44.5

Missouri State in Western Illinois

1:00 ESPN +
Line: Missouri State-6, O / U: 49.5

North Dakota State in Southern Illinois

1:00 ESPN +
Line: North Dakota State-16.5, O / U: 44.5

Small in kennessa state

At 1:00
Line: No line O / U: No line

South Dakota in Illinois State

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Illinois State-6, O / U: 48.5

North Dakota State in North Dakota

1:00 ESPN +
Line: South Dakota State-9.5, O / U: 47.5

Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Texas Southern

1:00 UAPB Sports Network
Row: Arkansas-Pine Bluff-15.5, O / U: Coming

UIW in McNeese

1:00 ESPN
Line: McNeese-11.5, O / U: 56.5

West Carolina at Samford

1:00 ESPN +
Line: Samford-15.5, RPM: 58.5

Furman in VMI

1:30 ESPN +
Row: Decree-21, O / U: 63

Dixie State in Tarult State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Elon on Gardner-Webb

3:00 ESPN +
Row: Elon-18, O / U: 51

Northern Utah in Northern Arizona

3:00 Pluto
Row: Northern Arizona-7, O / U: 61.5

Citadel in Mercer

3:30 ESPN +
Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5
Bet with BetMGM

Nicholas Lamar

4:00 ESPN +
Row: Nicholas-22, O / U: 54.5

Eastern Washington in Idaho

6:05 Pluto
Line: Eastern Washington-5, O / U: 62.5

Sam Houston in SE Louisiana

7:00 ESPN +
Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5
Bet with BetMGM

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

SEMO in Eastern Illinois

3:00 ESPN +
Row: SEMO-13, rpm: 49.5

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay

3:00 ESPN +
Line: Austin PY-15, O / U: 57.5

UT Martin in Murray State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: UT Martin-7, O / U: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN +
Line: Jacksonville State-14, O / U: 54.5

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
696
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });