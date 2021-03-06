FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

Week 3 FCS Spring College Football Predictions, Scoreboards, TV Programs, Sports Previews and Sports Timings.

Loading...

How are the pics so far?

SU: 18-17, ATS: 16-19-1, O / U: 19-15

Loading...

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews

Loading...

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

Loading...

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

South Dakota in North Dakota

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24

Line: North Dakota-7, O / U: 48.5

final score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

Loading...

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Albany in New Hampshire

Prediction: New Hampshire 24, Albany 20

Row: New Hampshire-2.5, O / U: 44.5

final score: Albany 24, New Hampshire 20

Loading...

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday

Maine in Delaware

12:00 ESPN +

Row: Delaware-2, O / U: 48

Loading...

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

12:00 ESPN +

Row: Southern Illinois-7, O / U: 43.5

Loading...

Villanova in Stony Brook

12:00 Flowfootball

Row: Villanova-9, O / U: 55

Loading...

Citadel in Chetanooga

1:00 ESPN +

Row: Chatanogo-6.5, O / U: 46.5

Loading...

Jackson State in Gambling State

1:00 AM ESPN3

Row: Gambling State-11, O / U: 51

Loading...

Presbyterian on Gardner-Webb

1:00 ESPN +

Row: Gardner-Web-13, RPM: 48

Loading...

Samford in Furman

1:00 ESPN +

Row: Decree-10, O / U: 55

Loading...

Alabama A&M at South Carolina State

1:00 AM ESPN3

Line: South Carolina State-11 O / U: Coming

Loading...

VMI in Western Carolina

1:00 ESPN +

Row: VMI-8.5, RPM: 63

Loading...

William and Mary in Richmond

1:00 ESPN +

Row: Richmond-3, O / U: 43

Loading...

Elon james madison

1:30 floatball

Line: James Madison-21.5, O / U: 47

Loading...

Idaho State in Southern Utah

2:00 Pluto TV

Row: Southern Utah-3.5, O / U: 54

Loading...

Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the South

2:30 ESPN3

Row: Southern-11, O / U: 55.5

Loading...

North Dakota State in Missouri State

3:00 ESPN +

Line: North Dakota State-18, O / U: 45

Loading...

UC Davis & Idaho

3:00 Pluto TV

Row: Idaho-3.5, RPM: 55

Loading...

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

3:00 ESPN +

Line: South Dakota State-24.5, O / U: 47

Loading...

Northern washington in eastern washington

4:05 ESPN +

Line: Eastern Washington-14, O / U: 64

Loading...

Spoke the word on Lamar

4:00 ESPN +

Row: convey word -15.5, O / U: 54

Loading...

Illinois State in Northern Iowa

5:00 ESPN +

Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 37

Loading...

Mechanisms in southeastern Louisiana.

7:00 ESPN +

Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, O / U: 57

Loading...

Nicholas in the northwestern state

7:00 ESPN +

Row: Nicholas-22.5, O / U: 58

Loading...

See Texas Southern vs. Prairie A&M

8:00 ESPN3

Row: Prairie View A & M-19.5, O / U: 55.5

Loading...

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Sacred Heart in Dukesen

12:00 am

Row: Duxne-1.5, O / U: 45

Loading...

Bryant at L.I.U.

1:00 NEC Front Row

Row: Bryant-4, O / U: 42.5

Loading...

UT Martin in Eastern Illinois

2:00 ESPN +

Line: UT Martin-14, RPM: 45

Loading...

Jacksonville State in Tennessee State

3:00 ESPN +

Line: Jacksonville State-19.5, O / U: 57

Loading...

Murray State in Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN +

Row: SE Missouri State-12, O / U: 48.5

Loading...

Dixie State in New Mexico State

5:00 Flowball

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming