FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

Week 3 FCS Spring College Football Predictions, Scoreboards, TV Programs, Sports Previews and Sports Timings.
SU: 18-16, ATS: 16-18-1, O / U: 18-15
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday
South Dakota in North Dakota
Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota-7, O / U: 48.5
final score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
Albany in New Hampshire
7:00 floatball
Row: PICK, o / u: 45
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday
Maine in Delaware
12:00 ESPN +
Row: Delaware-2, O / U: 48
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
12:00 ESPN +
Row: Southern Illinois-7, O / U: 43.5
Villanova in Stony Brook
12:00 Flowfootball
Row: Villanova-9, O / U: 55
Citadel in Chetanooga
1:00 ESPN +
Row: Chattanooga-6.5, O / U: 46.5
Jackson State in Gambling State
1:00 AM ESPN3
Row: Gambling State-11, O / U: 51
Presbyterian on Gardner-Webb
1:00 ESPN +
Row: Gardner-Webb-13, RPM: 48
Samford on Ferdman
1:00 ESPN +
Row: Decree-10, O / U: 55
Alabama A&M at South Carolina State
1:00 AM ESPN3
Row: South Carolina State-11 O / U: Coming
VMI in Western Carolina
1:00 ESPN +
Row: VMI-8.5, RPM: 63
William and Mary in Richmond
1:00 ESPN +
Row: Richmond-3, O / U: 43
Elon james madison
1:30 floatball
Row: James Madison-21.5, O / U: 47
Idaho State in Southern Utah
2:00 Pluto TV
Row: Southern Utah-3.5, O / U: 54
Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the South
2:30 ESPN3
Row: Southern-11, O / U: 55.5
North Dakota State in Missouri State
3:00 ESPN +
Line: North Dakota State-18, O / U: 45
UD Davis in Idaho
3:00 Pluto TV
Row: Idaho-3.5, RPM: 55
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
3:00 ESPN +
Line: South Dakota State-24.5, O / U: 47
Northern washington in eastern washington
4:05 ESPN +
Line: Eastern Washington-14, O / U: 64
Spoke the word on Lamar
4:00 ESPN +
Row: convey word -15.5, O / U: 54
Illinois State in Northern Iowa
5:00 ESPN +
Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 37
Mechanisms in southeastern Louisiana.
7:00 ESPN +
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, O / U: 57
Nicholas in the northwestern state
7:00 ESPN +
Row: Nicholas-22.5, O / U: 58
Texas southern vs prairie scene a & m
8:00 ESPN3
Row: Prairie View A & M-19.5, O / U: 55.5
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
Sacred Heart in Dukesen
12:00 am
Row: Dukesne-1.5, RPM: 45
Bryant at L.I.U.
1:00 NEC Front Row
Row: Bryant-4, O / U: 42.5
UT Martin in Eastern Illinois
2:00 ESPN +
Line: UT Martin-14, RPM: 45
Jacksonville State in Tennessee State
3:00 ESPN +
Line: Jacksonville State-19.5, O / U: 57
Murray State in Southeast Missouri
4:00 ESPN +
Row: SE Missouri State-12, O / U: 48.5
Dixie State in New Mexico State
5:00 Flowball
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming