FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

Albany vs. New Hampshire Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football
Week 3 FCS Spring College Football Predictions, Scoreboards, TV Programs, Sports Previews and Sports Timings.

How are the pics so far?
SU: 18-16, ATS: 16-18-1, O / U: 18-15

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

South Dakota in North Dakota

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota-7, O / U: 48.5
final score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Albany in New Hampshire

7:00 floatball
Row: PICK, o / u: 45

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday

Maine in Delaware

12:00 ESPN +
Row: Delaware-2, O / U: 48

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

12:00 ESPN +
Row: Southern Illinois-7, O / U: 43.5

Villanova in Stony Brook

12:00 Flowfootball
Row: Villanova-9, O / U: 55

Citadel in Chetanooga

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Chattanooga-6.5, O / U: 46.5

Jackson State in Gambling State

1:00 AM ESPN3
Row: Gambling State-11, O / U: 51

Presbyterian on Gardner-Webb

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Gardner-Webb-13, RPM: 48

Samford on Ferdman

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Decree-10, O / U: 55

Alabama A&M at South Carolina State

1:00 AM ESPN3
Row: South Carolina State-11 O / U: Coming

VMI in Western Carolina

1:00 ESPN +
Row: VMI-8.5, RPM: 63

William and Mary in Richmond

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Richmond-3, O / U: 43

Elon james madison

1:30 floatball
Row: James Madison-21.5, O / U: 47

Idaho State in Southern Utah

2:00 Pluto TV
Row: Southern Utah-3.5, O / U: 54

Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the South

2:30 ESPN3
Row: Southern-11, O / U: 55.5

North Dakota State in Missouri State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: North Dakota State-18, O / U: 45

UD Davis in Idaho

3:00 Pluto TV
Row: Idaho-3.5, RPM: 55

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: South Dakota State-24.5, O / U: 47

Northern washington in eastern washington

4:05 ESPN +
Line: Eastern Washington-14, O / U: 64

Spoke the word on Lamar

4:00 ESPN +
Row: convey word -15.5, O / U: 54

Illinois State in Northern Iowa

5:00 ESPN +
Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 37

Mechanisms in southeastern Louisiana.

7:00 ESPN +
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, O / U: 57

Nicholas in the northwestern state

7:00 ESPN +
Row: Nicholas-22.5, O / U: 58

Texas southern vs prairie scene a & m

8:00 ESPN3
Row: Prairie View A & M-19.5, O / U: 55.5

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Sacred Heart in Dukesen

12:00 am
Row: Dukesne-1.5, RPM: 45

Bryant at L.I.U.

1:00 NEC Front Row
Row: Bryant-4, O / U: 42.5

UT Martin in Eastern Illinois

2:00 ESPN +
Line: UT Martin-14, RPM: 45

Jacksonville State in Tennessee State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: Jacksonville State-19.5, O / U: 57

Murray State in Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN +
Row: SE Missouri State-12, O / U: 48.5

Dixie State in New Mexico State

5:00 Flowball
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

