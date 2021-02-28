FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Predictions: Week 2 Sunday

Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboards, TV programs, game previews and game times.

SU: 14-15, ATS: 14-13-1, O / U: 15-13

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

SEMO in Eastern Illinois

3:00 ESPN +

Row: SEMO-13.5, rpm: 49.5

Tennessee State in Austin Beverage

3:00 ESPN +

Row: Austin P-135, O / U: 55.5

UT Martin in Murray State

3:00 ESPN +

Line: UT Martin-7, O / U: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN +

Line: Jacksonville State-13.5, O / U: 55

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

South in the state of alabama

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27

Row: Southern-7, O / U: 51.5

final score: South 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday

Howard in Delaware State

Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23

Row: Howard-2.5, O / U: 50.5

final score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10

Northern Iowa in the state of Youngistan

Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10

Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 38.5

final score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0

Robert Morris in James Madison

Prediction: James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13

Row: James Madison-38.5, O / U: 54.5

final score: James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Wofford in Chattanooga

Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20

Row: Wafford-4.5, O / U: 44.5

final score: Chaityanoga 24, Wofford 13

Missouri State in Western Illinois

Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Line: Missouri State-6, O / U: 49.5

final score: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 24

North Dakota State in Southern Illinois

Prediction: North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13

Line: North Dakota State-16.5, O / U: 44.5

final score: Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

Small in kennessa state

final score: Kenneswa State 35, Short 0

South Dakota in Illinois State

Prediction: Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17

Row: Illinois State-5, O / U: 48.5

final score: South Dakota 27, Illinois State 20

State of south dakota in north dakota

Prediction: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota 23

Line: South Dakota State-9.5, O / U: 47.5

final score: North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17

UIW in McNeese

Prediction: McNeese 34, UIW 20

Row: McNeese-11.5, O / U: 56.5

final score: UIW 48, McNeese 20

Samford in Western Carolina

Prediction: Samford 31, Western Carolina 13

Line: Samford-15.5, RPM: 58.5

final score: Samford 55, Western Carolina 27

Furman in VMI

Prediction: Decree 45, VMI 20

Row: Decree-21, O / U: 63

final score: VMI 14, Furman 13

Dixie State in Tarult State

Prediction: Taralton State 40, Dixie State 16

final score: Dixie State 26, Taralton State 14

Elon on Gardner-Webb

Prediction: Elon 31, Gardner-Webb 31

Row: Elon-18, O / U: 51

final score: Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20

Northern Utah in Northern Arizona

Prediction: Northern Arizona 36, ​​Southern Utah 27

Row: Northern Arizona-7, O / U: 61.5

final score: Northern Arizona 34, Southern Utah 33

Citadel in Mercer

Prediction: Citadel 34, Mercer 26

Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5

final score: Mercer 42, Citadel 28

Nicholas Lamar

Prediction: Nicholas 45, Lamar 13

Row: Nicholas-22, O / U: 54.5

final score: Nicholas 55, Lamar 0

Eastern Washington in Idaho

Prediction: Eastern Washington 41, Idaho 27

Line: Eastern Washington-5, O / U: 62.5

final score: Idaho 28, Eastern Washington 21

Sam Houston in SE Louisiana

Prediction: Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27

Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5

final score: Coming

Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Texas Southern

Postponed

