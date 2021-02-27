LATEST

FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Predictions: Week 2

Posted on
FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboards, TV programs, game previews and game times.

How are the pics so far?
SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, O / U: 6-6

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews
– 5 Best Predictions ATS: FCS Football Week 2

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

South in the state of alabama

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Row: Southern-7, O / U: 51.5
final score: South 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Forecast: Saturday

Howard in Delaware State

Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23
Row: Howard-2.5, O / U: 50.5
final score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10

Northern Iowa in the state of Youngistan

Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10
Row: Northern Iowa-8, O / U: 38.5
final score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0

Robert Morris in James Madison

12:00 Flowfootball
Row: James Madison-38.5, O / U: 54.5

Wofford in Chattanooga

Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20
Row: Wafford-4.5, O / U: 44.5
final score: Chaityanoga 24, Wofford 13

Missouri State in Western Illinois

1:00 ESPN +
Line: Missouri State-6, O / U: 49.5

North Dakota State in Southern Illinois

1:00 ESPN +
Line: North Dakota State-16.5, O / U: 44.5

Small in kennessa state

At 1:00
Line: No line O / U: No line

South Dakota in Illinois State

1:00 ESPN +
Row: Illinois State-6, O / U: 48.5

State of south dakota in north dakota

1:00 ESPN +
Line: South Dakota State-9.5, O / U: 47.5

UIW in McNeese

1:00 ESPN
Row: McNeese-11.5, O / U: 56.5

Samford in Western Carolina

1:00 ESPN +
Line: Samford-15.5, RPM: 58.5

Furman in VMI

1:30 ESPN +
Row: Decree-21, O / U: 63

Dixie State in Tarult State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Elon on Gardner-Webb

3:00 ESPN +
Row: Elon-18, O / U: 51

Northern Utah in Northern Arizona

3:00 Pluto
Row: Northern Arizona-7, O / U: 61.5

Citadel in Mercer

3:30 ESPN +
Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5
Nicholas Lamar

4:00 ESPN +
Row: Nicholas-22, O / U: 54.5

Eastern Washington in Idaho

6:05 Pluto
Line: Eastern Washington-5, O / U: 62.5

Sam Houston in SE Louisiana

7:00 ESPN +
Row: Sam Houston-6, O / U: 54.5
Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Texas Southern

Postponed

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

SEMO in Eastern Illinois

3:00 ESPN +
Row: SEMO-13, rpm: 49.5

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay

3:00 ESPN +
Line: Austin PY-15, O / U: 57.5

UT Martin in Murray State

3:00 ESPN +
Line: UT Martin-7, O / U: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN +
Line: Jacksonville State-14, O / U: 54.5

