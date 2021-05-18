FCS VS DVE Live Score Match-8 Prediction Strikers Vs Explorers Scorecard Toss Vincy Premier League T10







In the 8th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, we have Fort Charlotte Strikers Vs Dark View Explorers and both of the teams will lock horns today at 11:00 PM IST in the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown. In this league, we have 6 teams and every single team is showing its best to be in the game because everyone wants to be in the finals. To all who want to play on dream11 here, you will get all the complete details about the game so be here.

The match between these two teams must hit you all for a six. This one of the leagues that makes people crazy with all matches because when the last time this league came it entertained all the audience energetic. Well, before moving further on the match let’s have a look at the mandatory things that will help you to play fantasy cricket.

8th Match

Fort Charlotte Strikers Vs Dark View Explorers

Vincy Premier League T10 2021

May 18, 11:00 PM IS

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) Playing 11: Gidron Pope, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kevin Peters, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Kirton Lavia, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams

Dark View Explorers (DVE) Playing XI: Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Lindon James.

The outstanding match called FCS VS DVE has been scheduled to play at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown, and according to the latest weather forecast the climate of Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown will be warm at 28 degrees celsius and some clouds will cover the ground. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch of this ground favors batsmen most of the time. So saying this won’t be bad that the match is going to be super exciting and it will make your night more enthusiastic.

When it comes to predicting so as you all know that these two teams have also played before in the league, where DVE has played 2 matches in which the team won 1 match and got defeated in one, on the other side the FCS has also played two matches in the league in which the team got defeated once and got the winner title once. Tonight stay ready for the nail-biting match between one of the best teams. Now you can make a dream team and play on a fantasy cricket app. Stay tuned to get all the complete news and updates and to know the live score.