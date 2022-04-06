The Food and Drug Administration is investigating why hundreds of consumers are reported to have become ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, The Post has learned.

On Friday, The Post reported that the sweet cereal made by General Mills was making people sick, with consumers complaining that they started experiencing vomiting and diarrhea after eating a bowl of Lucky Charms.

Since then more than 400 people have been hit by the floods. iwaspoisoned.com A website that tracks foodborne illnesses. Some have complained that their stools have turned green.

Now the Food and Drug Administration said it is aware of the reports “and is looking into the matter,” the agency told the Post.

“The FDA takes seriously any report of a possible adulteration in any food…