FDA investigating reports of disease linked to Lucky Charms cereal

The Lucky Charms cases appear to be credible enough for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to say that it was “aware of the reports and is looking into the matter.”

The FDA also told Food Safety News: “The FDA takes seriously any report of a potential adulterant in any food item that could cause illness or even injury. Depending on the severity of the problem, an FDA investigator may meet with the person making the complaint, collect samples of the product.” and initiate inspection.” It said, the agency also clarified that it has not received any calls or complaints so far.

consumer Reports General Mills has also been contacted regarding Lucky Charms. The company says it has found nothing to indicate that the incidents were related to their products, adding, “We encourage…