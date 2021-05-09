Fear Factor: Khataron Ke Khiladi 11; here is the list of confirmed contestants of the season!

Daring stunts and exciting masti is on the way as ITV’s most entertaining colors reality show ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi’ will hit the screen soon with their 11th edition. Like every season this season is going to be super thrilling because this time too amazing stars are going to grace our screen. From Divyanka Tripathi to Anushka Sen popular faces are all set to take away our breath with their performances. Few are going to challenge their phobias while, others are confident enough to face the dare. So, here is the list of top contestants of ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’, comment for your favorite star!

Abhinav Shukla:

Handsome hunk won hearts with his performance in Bigg Boss season 14. He stayed at the house for 129 days and got evicted later. Abhinav’s game strategy was adored by the fans. Many felt he was too good to be in the house. Now Abhinav Shukla is all set to amaze his fans again. Actor is one of the confirmed contestant of ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’. It will be really exciting to watch Shukla doing stunts as we all know he is full of energy.

Shewta Tiwari:

Dazzling diva is top ITV actress without any denial. Be it a reality show or fiction; Shweta always shines out. Tiwari was last seen in Sony TV’s path breaking show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’. Actress got all the praises for her performance in the show.

Bigg Boss 4 winner is all set to flaunt her daring shade. It will be highly thrilling to watch Shewta doing stunts in ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Saurabh Raaj Jain:

Last seen in ‘Patiala Babes’. ITV’s Lord Krishna is all set to stun his fans. Post Nach Baliye 9, this is the second reality show which Saurabh bagged. Seeing him performing the stunts in ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’ is already exciting his fans. We all surely can’t wait more for the show to go on air.

Arjun Bijlani:

Dashing star is like a water and fits everywhere. Be it acting, hosting or doing a comedy; Arjun is all-rounder. Seeing Bijlani in ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’ is not less than a treat for his fans. Handsome hunk was last seen playing the character of ‘Deep Raj Singh’ in the thriller show ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Rahul Vadiya:

He made loud buzz at colors reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rahul keeps a sportsman spirit and we all have witnessed his energy in the BB14 house. Vadiya is expected to freeze the screen yet again while performing the stunts in KKK11.

Divyanka Tripathi:

Actress Divyanka surprised her fans by participating in ‘Khataron Ke Khiladi 11’. Tripathi is full of zeal and we are very sure she will wonderstruck everyone once again with her performance in the show. Divyanka is well-known for playing the character of ‘Ishita Bhalla’ in star plus famous daily ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’.

Nikki Tamboli:

Nikki Tamboli impressed the masses with her performance in Bigg Boss 14. The way she took a stand in the show; Nikki made a name for herself. How flawlessly Nikki will perform stunts will be truly watch worthy.

Sana Maqbool:

Well-known for portraying Lavanya Kashyap in famous show ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ actress Sana is all set to face the challenges. It will be extremely fantastic to watch her performing the stunts.

Anuskha Sen:

Young actress is another confirmed contestant of KKK11. Anushka made a name for herself at the industry by performing in the top shows that includes; ‘Baal Veer’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ among the others. Sen was last seen in ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega. According to the reports Anuskha was replaced from her show due to her issues with the makers.

Well, these are the top contestants of Khataron Ke Khialdi 11. Tell us how much excited you all are for this upcoming season.

