Fear more than loss for der Militao?

Last night, Real Madrid brilliantly won their first leg of the quarter-finals against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Thanks to a stratospheric and historic Karim Benzema, the Madridistas Put yourself in very good shape before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. The only problem: Eder Militao’s injury shortly after the hour mark. On Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti’s men receive Getafe and need their Brazilian central defender.

At first, everyone thought of a possible absence – necessarily harmful – in the quest for the title in La Liga, but according to brandAt the beginning of the afternoon, Militao can be restored from the next game. If this is confirmed in the next few hours then great news. Since the start of the season, the Brazilian international has been a key player in Madrid’s success. His team needs to get him…