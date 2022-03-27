Fear of early retirement propelled Josh Warrington to crucial victory – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn believes the fear of early retirement turned new world champion Josh Warrington into the most important victory of his career.
Warrington produced a disastrous performance in his home city of Leeds on Saturday night to clinch the IBF featherweight title by stopping Spain’s Kiko Martínez in the seventh round.
It would have been a long way off for Warrington if he had relinquished the title in February last year after losing his first career loss against Mauricio Lara, shortly after.
The 31-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ first won the IBF crown in 2018 by defeating Lee Selby on points at Elland Road and now…