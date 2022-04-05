Fear the Mullet: No Player Looks Less Like a Masters Champion Than Cameron Smith, But Watch This Week

AUGUSTA, Ga.—Picture a green jacket presented annually to a Masters tournament champion.

Now draw a picture of a green jacket with a mullet on the back collar.

It could happen this week. While no player looks less like a Masters champion than Cameron Smith, with The Mullet the young Australian (yes, it deserves its capital letters), no player’s game looks more like a Masters champion than Smith. .

In fact, no player without a major championship already on the resume is a more clear Masters pick than Smith, who is ranked sixth in the world. He has finished second, fifth and tenth in three of his last four Masters and is coming off a solid win at The Players Championship that revealed him as the best putter in the game.

Forget the No. 1 in the official world…