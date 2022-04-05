Fear the Mullet: No Player Looks Less Like a Masters Champion Than Cameron Smith, But Watch This Week

AUGUSTA, Ga.—Picture a green jacket presented annually to a Masters tournament champion.

Now draw a picture of a green jacket with a mullet on the back collar.

It could happen this week. While no player looks less like a Masters champion than Cameron Smith, with The Mullet the young Australian (yes, it deserves its capital letters), no player’s game looks more like a Masters champion than Smith. .


