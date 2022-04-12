Fears for Mariupol as battle to move east

Japan ‘seriously concerned’ about the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The Japanese government has said it is “seriously concerned” about the possibility of nuclear weapons being used during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As the only country to have experienced nuclear war, we will continue to call on nations to never use nuclear weapons as a threat,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Tuesday.

The remarks came after Matsuno was asked to respond to reports on Russia’s possible “procedures” around the use of nuclear weapons.

Matsuno said he would refrain from commenting on “details of the operations of…”.